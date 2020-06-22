Outdoor Concert At Boulder Tap House Coming Up

LIVE EVENT AT THE BOULDER TAP HOUSE

Three of my favorite entertainers, Michael Shynes, Ted Manderfeld of Dueces Wild Dueling Pianos, and Paul "Stretch" Diethelm of The Fabulous Armadillos, are coming together for a big outdoor event Thursday, June 25th from 7:30- 9:30 pm at The Boulder Tap House in St. Cloud.

THE SHOW

The guys will be playing some of your favorite sing-a-long songs, making you laugh, and just trying to give you something to celebrate as we practice safe social distancing. The event is limited to 250 people following current guidelines, and everyone who comes will need to bring their own lawnchair. There will be some VIP seating available as well.

HOW TO GET YOUR TICKETS

Because there is limited capacity, I would recommend getting your tickets now rather than later. You can get tickets by clicking HERE now.

You can also go to www.eventbrite.com and type in Michael, Ted and Paul and I'm pretty sure the event will pop right up for you.

LOCATION AND TIME

7:30-9:30 PM

Boulder Tap House

3950 2nd St S

St Cloud MN 56301

Tickets are $30.