Operation Safe Streets Underway in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- You will likely see law enforcement officers wearing a variety of different uniforms patrolling the streets of St. Cloud for the next few weeks.
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Operation Safe Streets officially kicked off at 4:00 p.m. Monday and will run through August 20th.
The city is partnering with the Sheriff's Departments in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Morrison Counties as well as the Minnesota State Patrol to add more officers to the streets.
Kleis says it is a citywide effort but they will be focusing on some of the high crime areas, especially where the city had some gun violence this summer.
Get our free mobile app
This joint effort is part of a mutual aid agreement between the agencies so there is no reimbursement to the other departments.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.