Operation Safe Streets Underway in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- You will likely see law enforcement officers wearing a variety of different uniforms patrolling the streets of St. Cloud for the next few weeks.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Operation Safe Streets officially kicked off at 4:00 p.m. Monday and will run through August 20th.

The city is partnering with the Sheriff's Departments in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Morrison Counties as well as the Minnesota State Patrol to add more officers to the streets.

Kleis says it is a citywide effort but they will be focusing on some of the high crime areas, especially where the city had some gun violence this summer.

This joint effort is part of a mutual aid agreement between the agencies so there is no reimbursement to the other departments.