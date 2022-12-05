Opening Date Set for Downtown St. Cloud Starbucks Location

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We now know when the new Starbucks in downtown St. Cloud is expected to open.

A company spokesperson tells WJON news that the coffee shop will open on February 3rd. They say the downtown St. Cloud Starbucks will employ about 25 people.

The St. Cloud City Council approved the plans for the Starbucks in September of 2021.

The Perkins restaurant that used to be on that property closed in August of 2019.

