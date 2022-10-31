Vikings fans were celebrating not only a win over the Cardinals on Sunday, but the return of one of the Minnesota Vikings greats being among the crowd. The beloved and admired Jared Allen made his return to field to be inducted into the distinguished Minnesota Vikings "Ring of Honor". Being only the 27th player to be graced with the honor.

First the day started with the former Defensive End, getting to kick the game off with the blowing of the Gjallarhorn. It was at that moment I began kicking myself for not being at the game, sporting my black and white Allen jersey. How did I miss that! If you missed actually being there like me, thankfully, social media makes it possible to still share the experience and fell a part of it.

Naturally, during the game when Z'Darius Smith got his first sack of the day, he did a tribute to Jared Allen, by doing Allen's signature calf roping celebration after making a sack. To which you can relive or watch for the first time HERE.

Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images loading...

Here's a little reminder of what Allen looked like in purple and gold doing that move: first he'd pretend to rope the feet

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images loading...

followed by the throw the hands up in the air, which if you've ever been to a rodeo, you know is to signal to the judges you finished the task at hand, and sacking the QB if one of the best plays a defensive player can make.

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images loading...

Later J.J. Watt also tried to pay tribute to Allen after he sacked Kirk Cousins, and was trying to figure out why Vikings fans didn't find it appropriate. Then tried to set the record straight by tweeting;

Maybe just not the right time bud. As any fan when watching their team, we don't like to see our Quarterback get sacked, especially when the game is so close. While it maybe wasn't meant to be ill-willed, during the middle of the game against the team the #legend played for, it will appear at first to be a mock, even if it's not.

Now back to the legend at hand...Jared Allen. I swear to you he is the only player who played for the Minnesota Vikings who could get away with riding a HORSE out onto the field to make quite the entrance at halftime.

Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images loading...

Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images loading...

That's right, often known as the 'cowboy' of the team, he was born in Dallas, Texas and raised riding horses on a horse ranch with his family in Morgan Hills, California and holds true to his roots yet today.

So seeing him ride out onto the U.S. Bank Stadium Field, for the 'Ring of Honor' ceremony, was just another cool Jared Allen moment that he got to share with his wife and two daughters among thousands of fans. Here's the full ceremony to watch again and again and maybe tear up even. I'm not crying...you're crying!

