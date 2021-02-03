One Man Has Died in Minneapolis Fire, Two Others Rescued

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Firefighters have pulled two men from a burning house in Minneapolis, but a third man died in the fire.

Crews were called to a home on the city's north side about 11 p.m. Tuesday and found fire in a second-floor bedroom.

Fire department spokesman Bryan Tyner says firefighters pulled one man out of the bedroom where the fire started and rescued a second man. But, a third man died in the fire.

One of the men who survived was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Tyner says the other survivor did not require medical assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

