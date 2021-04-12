One Book One Minnesota: Fourth Title Announced

ONE BOOK ONE MINNESOTA

One of the things I love about central Minnesota is our great library system. The Great River Regional Library, with all of it's amazing locations throughout central Minnesota, offers us great resources, and makes reading fun.

SLIDER

This month, The Great River Regional Library has released the fourth chapter for One Book One Minnesota. The book is by author Pete Hautman, entitled "Slider." What is the book about? Well...apparently it's about a kid who borrows his Mom's credit card, and now needs to figure out a way to pay it off. His plan? He loves to eat pizza, and enters a contest hoping to win, but he's got challenges along the way that he must overcome in order to achieve his goal.

GET THE BOOK

Readers can get this book in many different forms through the Great River Regional Library, including in audiobook form, as an e-book, free for 8 weeks. If you would like a free copy of the e-book, click HERE now.

If you want a physical hard copy, you can also see if your local library has a copy for you.

I'll be chatting with author Pete Hautman this morning at 10:15am on WJON if you'd like to listen. If you have questions for the author send them to me before 1015 am this morning, and I'll make sure to have him answer your questions. Send your questions to kelly@wjon.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pete Hautman writes books for adults and young adults. Some of his other titles include:

Godless

Klaatu Diskos

Eden West

Pete likes to spend his time equally between Minnesota and Wisconsin. Go figure.