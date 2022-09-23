Oktoberfest Being Celebrated in Downtown St. Cloud Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- Music, food, games, and beer are planned for downtown St. Cloud Saturday.

Beaver Island Brewing Company is hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration starting at noon and running until 9:00 p.m.

Co-owner Nick Barth says they have plenty of their awarding-winning Oktoberfest style lager ready to go.

Oktoberfest is our #1 selling skew year-round, but we just do it in a very truncated time table. So we actually make more Oktoberfest than we do any of our other beers, more than Ripple, or Axe Dragger, and those are year-round beers.  We just do this one in a very short period of time.

There will be a stein hoisting contest in the afternoon. All contestants will get a $10 gift card for a downtown St. Cloud restaurant, the winners of each round get a $25 gift card, and the overall winner receives free beer for a year.

They've partnered with Manea's Meats for beer brats made with Beaver's Island's Sweet Miss Oatmeal Stout.

And live music starts at 5:00 p.m. with the Chmielewski Funtime Band.

Tickets are $15 each and come with a commemorative mug.

