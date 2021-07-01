NWS: Dangerous Swimming Conditions on Lake Superior

DULUTH -- The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Lake Superior in Duluth Thursday.

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents.

The conditions are expected to last into Thursday evening.

National Weather Service

Gusty northeast winds between 15 to 20 mph will create a HIGH risk of rip currents for Thursday for the Lake Superior beaches of Duluth and Superior, including Park Point Beach and Wisconsin Point.

Dangerous rip currents have already developed this morning, which should last through the early evening, which may be life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

For more beach information, visit http://www.parkpointbeach.org/.

The Associated Press says the National Weather Service has also warned against swimming in Lake Michigan this week because of dangerous conditions in the forecast.

The weather service says strong winds, threatening currents, and waves of 3 to 6 feet are expected. Forecasters say Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties have a high swim risk from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says 14 people have drowned so far this year in Lake Michigan, the most among the Great Lakes.

