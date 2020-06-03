Number of New COVID-19 Cases Remain Stable in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- The COVID-19 numbers continue to be relatively stable in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 372 new confirmed cases Tuesday with three of them in Benton County and seven of the in Stearns County.

The state also reported 14 news deaths related to COVID-19, one of them was a person in their 90s in Stearns County.

Minnesota now has 1,086 who have died from the virus with 14 of them being from Stearns County, three in Benton County, and two in Sherburne County.

The number of people in the hospital today with the coronavirus is 537, with 254 of them in the ICU.

The number of people who are no longer in isolation is 21,169 (that number includes both people who have recovered and people who have died.)

The total number of confirmed cases is at 25,870 with 2,047 of them in Stearns County, 248 in Sherburne County and 181 in Benton County.

The state has tested 265,718.