Northwoods League Announces Delayed Start To Season

The Northwoods League will not open the season as planned on May 26th, according to a release sent out by the league Friday. The delayed start is due to the extension of Wisconsin's "Stay at Home" policy, which runs through May 26th.

Given the state of Wisconsin has extended its "Safer at Home" order through May 26th, a League-wide opening day of May 26th is no longer possible. The League will continue to consider multiple scenarios as each state determines its policies, always predicated on the assumption that adequate safeguards can be put in place in ballparks in states where there are no restrictions on large gatherings in order to assure fan, player and personnel safety.

The St. Cloud Rox had been scheduled to open the season at Rochester on May 26th. No definitive start time was given in the release.