Norsemen Secure First Place in Division, Wild Beat Hurricanes

The SCSU men's hockey team, Gopher men's hockey and basketball teams, St. Cloud Norsemen, Granite City Lumberjacks, and Minnesota Wild all earned statement wins on Saturday, while the slump continued for the St. Cloud State University men's basketball team. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to get back on track when they face the Pacers in Indiana on Sunday.

RECAPS:

- The no. 10 SCSU men's hockey team completed the weekend series without a loss, beating no. 5 Western Michigan University 4-1 in game two. Joe Molenaar led St. Cloud with two goals. The Huskies improve to 15-9-3 and will travel to Omaha on Friday.

- The no. 7/8 Gopher men's hockey team completed the weekend sweep with a 5-1 win over no. 8/7 Ohio State on Saturday. Rhett Pitlick led the way for Minnesota, scoring two goals. The Gophers improve to 19-11 and will travel to Penn State on Friday. Pre-game coverage for game one begins at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher men's basketball team got back in the win column with a close 76-70 victory over Penn State. Eric Curry led all scorers with a career-high 22 points for Minnesota. Payton Willis added 18 points for the maroon and gold. The Gophers improve to 12-10 and will travel to Ohio State on Tuesday. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Norsemen are firmly in first place in the NAHL Central Division after a 4-3 overtime win completed their weekend sweep of the second-place Austin Bruins. Each team scored one goal in each period. In OT it was Ryan O'Neill who locked up the win for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 25-13-0-1, while the Bruins fall to 23-16-2-2. The teams will have a rematch next weekend, starting Friday at 7:00 p.m. in St. Cloud.

- The Lumberjacks earned their 36th consecutive win with a 12-0 shut-out showing against the St. Louis Jr. Blues. Brett Reed led all scorers with three goals for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 40-1 and will host the 10-30 New Ulm Steel on Friday.

- The Wild held on to beat Carolina 3-2 in St. Paul. Andrei Svechnikov led all scorers with two goals for the Hurricanes. Kevin Fiala, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Kirill Kaprizov each netted one for Minnesota. The Wild improve to 29-11-3 and will host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The SCSU men's basketball team dropped their sixth straight with a 90-77 loss to UMary. Caleb Donaldson led all scorers with 21 points for St. Cloud. Matthew Willert added 13. The Huskies fall to 9-16 overall. They will return home Thursday to face Crookston.

PREVIEWS:

- The Timberwolves (29-27) will visit Indiana to face the Pacers (19-38) on Sunday afternoon. The teams last met in November when the Wolves came out on top 100-98. Pre-game coverage tips off at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

