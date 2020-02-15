Nordic Skiing State Tournament Results

Boy's 5K Freestyle Individual Results:

Sartell - St. Cloud Cathedral:

5th -  Zachary Nemeth 14:12

7th William Nemeth 14:23

40th Benjamin Boelter 15:23

117th Hayden Roelofs 16:38

136th Jonathan Nemeth 17:01

153th Charles Lindell 17:55

157th Riley O'Connell 18:37

Little Falls:

10th Jackson Grant 14:29

70th Cormac Shanoff 15:53

87th Ethan Yorek 16:08

88th John Stockard 16:10

106th Eli Segler 16:27

119th Connor Grant 16:38

147th Thomas Zupko 17:31

 

 

Girl's 5K Freestyle Individual Results:

St. Cloud Tech/Rocori:

57th Wren Scott-Lumbar 18:48

