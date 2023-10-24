No New HVAC For Sartell’s Riverview School

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The decision to repair a Sartell-St. Stephen's school is no closer to a resolution after Monday night's school board meeting. The vote to approve $19.6 million in bonding to replace the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system at Riverview Intermediate School failed after a split vote by the school board.

The board discussed the issue passionately on both sides for over 30 minutes. Board member Emily Larson wants more information and details while Chair Matt Moehrle thinks they have the information already. Matt Moehrle, Tricia Meling, and Jason Nies all argued in favor of passing the Long Term Facilities Maintenance Health and Safety bond feeling the issue needs to be addressed now, and it will only cost more if they wait any longer.

Emily Larson, Jen Smith, and Scott Wenshau voted against the bond saying it should be put to a public vote before the board decides to spend nearly $ 20 million dollars in taxpayer money. It is not clear at this time what the next step is after the failed vote.

