No Need For Keys Here? Two MN Cities So Safe They Don’t Lock Doors

Do you feel safe enough in your hometown to leave your doors unlocked at night? There are a few places left in Minnesota that still feel that way. It's not as common as it used to be. It's hardly heard of anymore in the state of Minnesota. I realize I'm not telling you anything you don't know already but I guess I thought there would be a few more locations in Minnesota where people would still feel secluded and secure enough to leave their homes and vehicles unlocked at night.

DO YOU FEEL THIS SAFE?

A company called AutomateLife.Net conducted a study to find out where in the United States people are still feeling comfortable enough to not worry about locking their doors at night.

The company surveyed 3,000 people and the places that people feel comfortable living in, so much so that they don't worry about locking their doors.

I was surprised that in Minnesota, there were only two locations mentioned.

CHANHASSEN

There must be something special about Chanhassen. According to this study, the crime rate is 12 per 1,000 residents, which is about the average for all cities and towns in America. Your chance of becoming a victim of a crime in Chanhassen would be about 1 in 92. According to the study, compared to other cities of the same size, Chanhassen's crime rate is noticeably lower than the average. Go Chanhassen! What does Chanhassen know that the rest of us don't? How to live in peace and harmony?

OWATONNA

The other city in Minnesota that might be your next move if you want to feel safe enough to leave your doors open, is Owatonna! Owatonna is 4th overall for the nationwide study. The crime rate in Owatonna is lower than in other cities of the same size, and according to the article, 'fostering a warmth that extends beyond the friendly Minnesota Nice.' Look at you Owatonna! Way to go!

THE FULL LIST

Here are the top 5 finalists across the United States for the cities where people feel the safest to leave their homes unlocked at night.

1. Hollister, California

2. Madison, Mississippi

3. New Braunfels, Texas

4. Owatonna, Minnesota

5. Barnstable, Massachusetts

You can see the full list by clicking here.

