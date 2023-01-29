No. 3 Gophers Make it 12 in a Row, Huskies Sweep Bemidji State

The St. Cloud State women's hockey team, Gopher men's and women's hockey teams, and Granite City Lumberjacks all completed weekend sweeps on Saturday, while the CSB and SJU basketball teams, SCSU women's basketball team, Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves, and St. Cloud Norsemen also tallied wins. The SCSU men's hockey team, CSB and SJU hockey teams, SCSU men's basketball team, and Gopher men's hockey team all came up short. On Sunday, the Gopher women's basketball team will host the Wolverines.

RECAPS:

- The no. 15 SCSU women's hockey team earned the season and series sweep against Bemidji State with a 2-1 win at home Saturday. Addi Scribner and Courtney Hall each scored a goal for St. Cloud. Sanni Ahola made 25 saves and allowed one goal on the power play in the second period. The Huskies improve to (15-14, 8-14 WCHA) which marks the fourth most wins tallied in program history. The team will visit Wisconsin on Friday for their second and final weekend series against the Badgers. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The SCSU women's basketball team got back in the win column with a close 65-61 win over Wayne State College at home. The Huskies led 18-15 after the opening quarter, but fell behind 35-29 by the break. St. Cloud went on a tear in the final two quarters, putting up 36 points and holding the Wildcats to 26 to secure the win. Jada Eggebrecht and Katrina Theis each netted 16 points for SCSU. The Huskies improve to (15-5, 12-4 NSIC) and will head to Northern State on Friday. That matchup is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. in Aberdeen.

- The SJU basketball team earned a 69-66 nail-biter win over St. Olaf at home on Saturday. The Johnnies held off a last-minute run from St. Olaf to secure the win. The Oles attempted a three-point buzzer-beater to tie the score as time expired, but it bounced off of the rim. Ryan Thissen led all scorers with 27 points for St. John's. The Johnnies improve to 12-6, 9-4 MIAC and will take on Concordia in Moorhead on Monday at 5:15 p.m.

- The CSB basketball team earned their fifth straight win with a season sweep completing 79-50 victory over St. Olaf. Four Bennies reached double digits in the win. Carla Meyer led the team with 14 points, Lydia Hay and Tori Szathmary each added 12, and Sophia Jonas finished with 10. The Bennies improve to 14-4, 11-4 MIAC and will face Concordia College on the road Monday night at 7:15 p.m.

- The no. 2 Gopher men's hockey team swept no. 15 Michigan State with a 6-3 win on Saturday. Jimmy Snuggerud led all scorers with two goals for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 20-7-1, 14-3-1 B1G. The team will take the ice again on February 10th when they visit Wisconsin.

- The no. 3 Gopher women's hockey team earned the series and season sweep of UMD with a 4-3 road win on Saturday. The win marks the 12t straight for the team. Peyton Hemp led Minnesota with two goals on the day. The Gophers improve to 22-3-2, 19-1-2-2 WCHA, and will take on no. 1 Ohio State on the road Friday.

- The Lumberjacks closed out the weekend with their eighth straight win 5-3 over Alexandria. Five different players scored for Granite City. In the net, Ryan Lehet made 26 saves and allowed three goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 30-3-0-1 and will head to New Ulm on Friday to face the Steel (14-20-4-1). Puck-drop is set for 7:10 p.m.

- The Norsemen now lead the weekend series 2-0 thanks to a 4-2 win over North Iowa on the road Saturday. Four players netted one for St. Cloud in the win. The Norsemen improve to (17-16-2-2) and the Bulls fall to (17-17-2-0). St. Cloud has now hopped up into fifth place in the Central Division, while North Iowa falls to sixth. The teams will close out the three-game series in Mason City at 3:10 p.m. on Sunday.

- The Wild celebrated Hockey Day Minnesota with a 3-2 shootout win over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Joel Eriksson Ek, and Jared Spurgeon each lit the lamp for the home team in regulation to tie the score up and send it to overtime. Neither team scored in the extra period, but Minnesota won the shootout 3-1. The Wild improve to 27-17-4 and pause for the All-Star break before visiting Arizona on February 6th.

- The Timberwolves notched their third straight win with a 117-110 victory over Sacramento at Target Center Saturday night. Minnesota held off a late push from the visitors to claim the win. Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 34 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. D'Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Rudy Gobert finished with 13 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. The Wolves improve to 27-25 and the Kings drop to 27-21. The teams will play once again in Minneapolis on Monday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The SCSU men's basketball team dropped their fifth straight contest with a 78-61 loss to Wayne State on Saturday. The Huskies got out to an early lead and kept the score close, trailing just 34-30 at the half. Then in the second half, SCSU struggled, getting outscored 44-31. Nate Mohr led all scorers with 26 points for the Wildcats. Ryan Bagley led St. Cloud with 13 points. The Huskies fall to 7-14, 4-12 NSIC and will face Northern State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

- The no. 1 SCSU men's hockey team got swept up by UMD with a 6-3 loss on the road Saturday. The Bulldogs pushed out to an early 3-0 lead in the opening period. The Huskies closed the gap to 3-2 in the second. Then the teams traded shots before UMD netted two unanswered goals in the third to seal it up. Jami Krannila led St. Cloud with two goals, while six different players lit the lamp for the Bulldogs. The Huskies drop to 18-8, 10-6 NCHC and will return home to host Miami U in a two-game series next weekend. The action starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

- The SJU hockey team fell 6-5 to Augsburg to earn the weekend series split. Jarod Blackowiak led all scorers with two goals for the Auggies, while five different players scored for St. John's. The Johnnies are now 11-8-2, 7-4-1 MIAC. The team will kick off a home-and-home series against St. Mary's on Thursday. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

- The CSB hockey team got swept by no. 15 Augsburg with a 3-2 loss in OT in Minneapolis Saturday. After a scoreless opener, Ava Stinnett gave St. Ben's a 1-0 lead in the second period. That lead was quickly erased until Jenna Timm tied things up 2-2 late in the third. In the extra period, it was the Auggies who came out on top. The Bennies fall to 9-8, 7-5 MIAC. The team will take a road trip to Superior on Tuesday to face the Yellowjackets in a non-conference matchup. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The Gopher men's basketball team lost their fifth straight with an 81-61 decision at Northwestern. Jamison Battle led Minnesota with 20 points. The Gophers committed 15 turnovers, while the Wildcats only tallied four. Those 15 turnovers generated 18 points for Northwestern. The Gophers drop to 7-13, 1-9 B1G, and will have a chance to turn things around with a trip to Rutgers on Wednesday. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gopher women's basketball team (9-11, 2-7 B1G) will look to get back in the win column when they host no. 13/17 Michigan (16-5, 6-4 B1G) on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota is 35-31 all-time against the Wolverines but is just 1-6 over the last seven matchups. Pre-game coverage tips off at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.