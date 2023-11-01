Next Step For Riverview HVAC

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The next step in the Riverview HVAC project could be decided Wednesday night. The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board will potentially decide on the next step to take for funding the new Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system needed at Riverview Intermediate School at a School Board Work Session at 5:30 p.m.

Interim Superintendent Tom Lee says there are two options. The board can decide to vote on the Long Term Facilities Maintenance Health and Safety Bond again at the November 20th school board meeting or take the funding to a community referendum vote which could further delay the start of work. Lee says if it goes to a public vote they could decide to add other items to it as well, and it probably delays the start date from 2025 to 2026 and increases the cost as well. He says they won't vote on anything tonight, the session is to do the work before they vote.

Lee hopes they will come out of tonight's meeting with a plan of action for moving forward. The work session is open to the public and can be viewed on the district's YouTube channel.

