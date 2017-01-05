New Therapy Group Helps Teen Girls In St. Cloud Heal From Trauma
ST. CLOUD - Teenage girls in the St. Cloud area who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder now have a new outlet to help them work through their issues. The Village Family Service Center is organizing the program called "Project Hope".
Supervisor Jill Theisen says girls who are struggling with a variety of issues are welcome.
Physical/sexual abuse, neglect, etc. Things that have happened either within their family or out in the community.
Counselor Sam Schofield says a group therapy session can be empowering for the girls.
So a lot of the girls that will be in the group may be already receiving one-on-one therapy, or have had services for their PTSD. The beauty of the group work will be that it shows they're not the only one, and it allows the girls to learn from one another.
The group will meet weekly for eight sessions, starting Tuesday, at The Village Family Service Center.
Location:
The Village Family Service Center
Stearns Financial Center
4140 Thielman Lane
Suite 303
St. Cloud, MN
Phone: (320) 253-5930