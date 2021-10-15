New Theater Group to Perform ‘Rocky Horror’ in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- There is a new theater group in town and they are getting ready for their first big production.

Central MN Theatre was formed about a year ago.

Spokeswoman Ashley Winona says it has more of a club structure so everyone can have a say in what they do.

So a lot of us have actually been involved with other theater groups in the area. Something we really wanted to focus on was this club structure letting anybody join and come to committee meetings, help make decisions about programming and be an all-inclusive talent-based group.

Later this month they will be performing "The Rocky Horror Show" at the Red Carpet on the main stage.

Get our free mobile app

They have 12 cast members and five band members.

Shows will be on October 22nd and 23rd as well as on October 29th and 30th with two performances each night at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve