New Tech, Sartell High Schools Welcome Students [GALLERY]

UNDATED -- Students in the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and District 742 are officially learning inside their new high schools.

Tuesday is the first day of classes and Tech High School freshman Kelsi Nothom and Ajanae Hill are both nervous and excited.

A little anxious, jitters, cause it's a new school and we are freshman, but it's a really cool school and I'm glad to be a part of the new high school.

Both students are looking forward to their roles on the student council.

The new 320,000 square-foot high school is a student-centered design that integrates natural beauty, community and technological resources. It also replaces the former 100-year-old Tech High School building, which was given to the city of St. Cloud.

As for the Sartell school district Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says the excitement of the new high school has a ripple effect throughout the entire district.

It's always a fun time at the first day of school and obviously when we have a new high school it's more exciting. So not only here at the new high school but all across the district it's fun watching kids dropped off by their parents and the excitement of that first day.

The new Sartell High School is just the start of some restructuring taking place throughout the district starting next year.

Beginning the 2020-2021 school year, Oak Ridge Elementary will be hold the Pre-K and Kindergarten programs, Pine Meadow Elementary will be 1st and 2nd grades, the former middle school will become the new Intermediate School for 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders and the old high school will become the new middle school.

Both school districts will hold a public grand opening for residents to tour the facilities. Sartell will hold theirs on September 14th at 11:00 a.m. and Tech will hold their ceremony on September 16th at 6:00 p.m.

