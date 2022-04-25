New Owner of Copper Lantern Planning Some Changes

ST. CLOUD -- Some changes are coming to the Copper Lantern in east St. Cloud.

Maddie Waseka is buying the business from her dad, John, on June 1st. The building was built in 1966 by her grandparents who opened it as a Country Kitchen. When her dad took over in 1984 he rebranded it as Copper Lantern. And now she wants to put her own stamp on the restaurant as well.

When she turned 18, Waseka enrolled in culinary school out in Napa Valley.

I became a sommelier working with wine in the wine industry and the liquor business. I was a private chef for a lot of very rich billionaires and tech millionaires up in the valley as well.

Waseka also spent time in Chicago and Minneapolis working in the liquor and bar and restaurant industry before returning home to St. Cloud and the family business.

She will most likely rebrand it with a new name. She also plans on remodeling the dining area for a more modern look.

I would love to keep that outdoors feel we have here, but add in a little bit of a warm industrial feeling, which is what I've been going for. Picking out some fun new colors, new booths, give the whole room a cozy refresh that it kind of needs.

Waseka says she will have to close the restaurant for about a month when it is time to do the remodeling work.

She says she also plans to recreate the business and is excited to bring something new to the east side.

Another change she is planning is a new brunch menu.

Not just something where you come in and you get your standard orange juice and wine. I'm looking for something a little bit fancier. Something where you're not paying exorbitant prices, but you can come in and enjoy a brunch with the girls or have a great breakfast. Having something new and refreshing that you can't really get anywhere else in St. Cloud.

Waseka says she isn't planning on opening a full bar but she does plan to get a wine license so she can create a wine program as well.

She says she'd also like to potentially partner with the new distillery opening down the street, or the breweries in town, and create some business-to-business community support.

Waseka says for now the hours will stay the same from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., but she may expand the hours sometime down the road if the staffing shortage in the restaurant industry gets better.