New National Retailer Coming to Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A new retail store will be opening at the end of the month in Paynesville. Tractor Supply Company will open on March 30th at 810 Diekmann Drive across from Teal's Market and sells agriculture supplies, home improvement goods, garden accessories, pet care, and more.

Get our free mobile app

Ryan De Vos, Tractor Supply Ryan De Vos, Tractor Supply loading...

Store Manager Ryan De Vos says Tractor Supply is excited to be joining the Paynesville community:

"Paynesville is a prime location for Tractor Supply. Along with being one of Minnesota's fastest-growing communities, the city offers a generous amount of green space, a rich history, and an agricultural legacy that we hope our products and tools can help nurture."

De Vos says one unique thing about Tractor Supply is that leashed pets are allowed in the store and they will have a Pet Wash as well.

Ryan De Vos, Tractor Supply Ryan De Vos, Tractor Supply loading...

He says they plan to have a Grand Opening Weekend from Thursday, April 4 through Sunday, April 7th where they will have daily giveaways, deals, and more. Tractor Supply's hours will be Monday - Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Ryan De Vos, Tractor Supply Ryan De Vos, Tractor Supply loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Come With Us and Tour Clear Lake in Pictures