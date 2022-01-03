New Laws That Took Effect on New Year’s Day in Minnesota

A new year brings a new batch of laws that officially took effect at midnight on New Year's Day in Minnesota.

Some of the most notable laws that went into effect when we flipped our calendars to 2022 include:

An employer with 15 or more employees will be required to provide 'reasonable accomodations' to an employee for health conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth upon request. Examples may include a temporary transfer to a less strenuous or hazardous position, seating, frequent restroom breaks, and limits to heavy lifting.

A person’s driver’s license cannot be suspended following a conviction for driving after suspension, driving after revocation or based solely on a person’s failure to pay a traffic ticket, parking fine or surcharge following a conviction for a vehicle operation or parking citation.

Any member of the 11 federally recognized tribes in Minnesota is eligible for an annual state park permit for no charge.

You can see the full and more-detailed list of new laws for 2022 here.

