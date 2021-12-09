New Ice Cream Cake Food Truck Opens in Kimball

KIMBALL -- Ice cream cakes are on the menu for a new food truck that recently opened in Kimball.

Owner Michelle Ugstad says her "Pearl Ridge Cake Shop" ice cream food truck is parked outside the Country Store, which she plans to have as her home location.

She says she's been decorating ice cream cakes since she was 20-years-old. Back in May she quit her corporate job and decided to start her own small business, which also fills a need in the community.

When I moved to Kimball, they had the grocery store, but it shut down pretty immediately after we moved here, so there wasn't anywhere to get cakes, and they didn't have a drive-thru either, so I wanted to offer some drive-thru treats and coffee for people.

Ugstad has a soft-serve ice cream machine in the truck which she uses to make her pre-made cakes that you can have decorated, or call in your special orders. She has two kinds of round cakes, sheet cakes, and smaller mini cakes.

Ugstad says despite opening an ice cream truck during the cold weather months, she's been busy.

It's been busy, lots of cake orders. People are loving the coffee and the ice cream and the root beer floats. The little round things, which are ice cream sandwiches. I have a guy that comes up almost every day and say, "give me a little round thing."

You can also buy a cup of coffee and hot chocolate from her.

The Pearl Ridge Cake Shop is open Monday through Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays until 7:00 p.m. with some weekends as well.