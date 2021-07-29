New Exhibits at the Stearns History Museum

The Stearns history museum has opened a pair of two exhibits; 33rd & Cooper, From Pan to Electrolux: 50 Acres of Opportunity, and Rising to the Crisis: A County Responds to a World in Turmoil.

The 33rd & Cooper exhibit features a 100-plus year history of the property which includes the Pan Motor Company, Char-Gale, Electrolux and other manufacturing plants. You can see the last freezer off the Electrolux line, learn about the Hilger Company and check out one of the few remaining Pan Cars in the country.

photo courtesy of the Stearns History Museum

The Rising to the Crisis exhibit examines Stearns County's response to World War II. More than 4,000 Stearns County residents joined the military, people on the home front volunteered for the Red Cross, collected scrap metal and planted Victory Gardens.

The Stearns History Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for Museum members.