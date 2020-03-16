New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota

Getty Images

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there are now 54 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, with Benton County reporting its first case of the coronavirus Monday.

Eleven Minnesota counties now have presumptive positive cases including Stearns County.

Health officials were reporting 35 cases of COVID-19 Sunday but that number jumped to 54 as of Monday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Health also confirmed the first three cases of community spread, or person-to-person spread not involving travel.

Filed Under: Covid-19
Categories: St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
