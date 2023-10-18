Never Ever? Luke Bryan Didn&#8217;t Care For This Recent MN Newspaper Review

Never Ever? Luke Bryan Didn’t Care For This Recent MN Newspaper Review

GettyImages/Jason Kempin / Staff

Were you lucky enough to go see Luke Bryan in concert on Saturday, October 14th at the Xcel Energy Center?  I have friends who went to see Luke and said that he was really really good. However; Luke isn't getting any love from the Pioneer Press in the Twin Cities, and I think it hurt his feelings.

Get our free mobile app

WHERE DID LUKE GO WRONG?

Luke is known to be a fun, friendly performer, who makes sure that the audience knows he's there for THEM. You feel like a close friend when you go to a Luke Bryan show. I can't help but like Luke because his drummer happens to be a friend of mine from a long time ago that I met in Kentucky; so I guess I'm a little bit impartial. I probably wouldn't be able to write a review.

Getty Images/Jason Kempin / Staff
loading...

COMMENTS ABOUT LUKES SHOW AT XCEL

The people I talked to said his show was not as wild as shows in the past, but chalked that up to him not feeling well, or maybe just the fact that he IS getting older.  Maybe you just look silly carrying on like a young man?  Luke is 47 now, and from what I heard he was really really good, his singing was great, and he did a fantastic job. Maybe he doesn't need to run around the stadium like a young stallion these days.

PIONEER PRESS ROSS RAIHALA - FAN OR NO?

The Pioneer Press review doesn't reflect that opinion though. Ross Raihala from the Pioneer Press attended the show, and has been to previous Luke Bryan shows, and commented in 2014 saying that  Luke had 'an approachability and charm that manages to draw fans of both sexes.' In 2018 he said, 'Luke oozes with not just charisma, but approachable charisma.'

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images
loading...

I'm not sure if the comments reflect his full reviews in the past of Luke Bryan's shows, but he certainly was disappointed with Saturday's show, basically saying that Luke 'phoned it in.'  Ouch! That would hurt my feelings too. Perhaps Luke will take the review as constructive criticism? You can read the full review here.


 

Luke took the time to tweet back about the review, which seemed to hurt his feelings a bit. "Wow. I've never received one positive review from Y'alls publication since I've been to the Twin Cities area in my whole career. The trend continues. The sold out crowd had a great time."

 

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park

St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. 

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Categories: Concerts, Events, feel good, From Around Central Minnesota, Kelly Cordes, Music, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON