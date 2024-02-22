“MyPillow” CEO Loses $5 Million Bet

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A federal judge in St. Paul has ordered Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, to pay software engineer Robert Zeidman $5 million for winning the businessman’s “Prove Me Wrong Challenge”.

In August of 2021, Lindell issued the challenge as part of the “Cyber Symposium” in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A $5 million prize would be awarded to anyone who could prove that “packet captures” and other information he presented on the November 2020 presidential election was not valid.

Zeidman presented a 15-page report claiming the data did not “contain packet data of any kind and does not contain any information related to the November 2020 election”. A panel of judges, including a Lindell attorney, declined to declare Zeidman the winner. Zeidman applied for arbitration under the contest rules.

Last April, a panel of three arbitrators ordered Lindell to pay the $5 million, and Wednesday’s ruling from U.S. District Judge John Tunheim expressed concerns about the contract’s language but upheld the ruling.

Lindell has 30 days to award the prize, plus interest. Lindell is also the subject of a defamation lawsuit filed by the voting machine company Smartmatic.

