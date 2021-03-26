My Life; Jeff Gau [PODCAST]

This time on WJON's My Life series I talked with longtime Marco CEO Jeff Gau. Jeff grew up in Little Falls, Minnesota with his parents and 3 brothers. He says he and his brothers enjoyed playing sports as a kid like hockey, golf and football. He also, like his father, was very interested in cars as a kid and still is. After high school Jeff joined the Air Force where he served for 4 years before attending the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He graduated from college in just 3 years with a marketing degree. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Jeff met former business partner and founder of Marco Gary Marsden at the University of North Dakota. Gau joined Marco in 1984 selling office furniture. He said Marco sold typewriters, office supplies and office furniture when he started there. None of those things are sold at Marco now. Gau discussed how Marco went from selling typewriters and office furniture and supplies to office technology. He says the company would pivot depending on technology and needs within the office. He says growing the company had always been his goal. He became CEO in 2005 and his goal was to grow the company to $100 Million. Gau says the first acquisition of a business took place for them in Detroit Lakes near his lake home. He says they have done 46 acquisitions since.

photo courtesy of Jeff Gau

Gau announced this retirement from Marco recently but will continue to work on the Marco board while in retirement. Gau plans to spend lots of time with his wife, Melinda, his kids and grandkids. Gau enjoys playing golf, traveling and attending his grandkids sporting events.

