My Life; Travel Guy, Mike Smith

Everyone has a story to tell and this is the story of WJON personality, travel expert and "Stump the Panel" panelist, Mike Smith. Mike grew up in Cottage Grove, just south of St. Paul in the Twin Cities Metro. Mike is the youngest of 4 kids. He had a sister and 2 brothers. Mike says one of his brothers was into sports and the other was into math. He was into neither. Mike explains his dream was to be a lead singer in a rock n roll band.

Mike Smith (photo courtesy of Mike Smith) Mike Smith (photo courtesy of Mike Smith) loading...

Mike along with 4 friends wanted to put on a performance as a KISS cover band while in junior high but he recalls it never went any further than that. His interests in high school included speech classes but he explains very little else did. Following high school he took a job working for a paper box factory. Mike says because the job paid well that gave him the opportunity to travel. He says he embarked on a trip to Europe and that's what gave him the idea to be a travel tour guide.

Get our free mobile app

While pursuing a career in being a tour guide he was encouraged to do "Dickens Tours" in Central England. He took the job and helped organize tours to Central England. The Dickens Tours was a part-time job for Mike while he continued to work full-time. Smith decided to go back to school full-time. He was able to make it happen enrolling at St. Cloud State shortly after meeting his life partner, Jim Grabinski. Mike says meeting Jim was a life changing experience for him.

Jim Grabinski and Mike Smith (photo courtesy of Mike Smith) Jim Grabinski and Mike Smith (photo courtesy of Mike Smith) loading...

While at St. Cloud State Mike traveled abroad taking advantage of the Alnwick, England opportunity spending a quarter in the castle. Mike double majored at SCSU in Speech Communication and Geography with the goal of leading tours oversees. Following graduation Mike and Jim were asked to lead a travel presentation at St. Cloud State. This led to more opportunities. Mike and Jim added Whitney Senior Center travel presentations as well.

The two joined became regular guests on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON 10 years ago. The two continue to appear on Kelly's show each Friday. Six years ago Jim and Mike joined the panel on Stump the Panel on a regular basis and they continue to do that today.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Mike Smith it is available below.