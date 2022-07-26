Musicians Taking Over Downtown St. Cloud in August

ST. CLOUD - Dozens of musicians will be taking over downtown St. Cloud for one weekend in August. The annual Common Roots Fest will kick off on Wednesday, August 17th and run through Saturday, August 20th.

Spokeswoman Janna Idzerda says the goal of the event is to support local artists who will all be playing only their original music.

That Wednesday's live music will be at Beaver Island Brewing Company, and that Thursday it will be at Olde Brick House.

Most of the live music will be played outside on the sidewalk and patio areas.

Ranging all the way from MC's down to Jules'. And then the bands are going to be out on the outdoor stage, and we're doing some after parties Friday night at the Pioneer Place and Saturday night at the Red Carpet on their main stage.

Live music that Friday starts at 2:00 p.m. with staggered start times at a number of locations including MC's Dugout, the Pickled Loon, Green Mill, The White Horse, and Pioneer Place on Fifth.

Get our free mobile app

She says they'll also have a main stage for bands on 5th Avenue.

We'll have some of the bigger bands. One of the fun local ones I'm looking forward to the most is Josh Cleveland, he had been taking a few years off but is getting back into music. We're really excited to have Yam Haus coming from Minneapolis.

There is also a bazaar that Saturday along St. Germain Street.

You can buy a button for $10 which helps to cover the cost of the festival. It also gets you discounts at a number of locations downtown from August 1st through September 5th.

At least 50 artists will be performing throughout the four-day event.

Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale