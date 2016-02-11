Multiple Fire Crews Battle Avon House Fire [VIDEO]

AVON -- Mutual Aid fire crews battled a house fire in Avon this (Thursday) afternoon.

The fire is located at a home at 201 Chinook Avenue Southwest in Avon near the Middle Spunk Lake boat access.

Officials say no one is hurt as crews worked to extinguish hot spots.

A neighbor who lives near the house said the fire started shortly after 4:00 p.m. and multiple families lived in the building.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and there is no damage estimate at this time.

This is the second house fire in Avon this week after a home in the 200 block of Barracuda Avenue Northeast started on fire Tuesday.

