MSHSL Hopes To Add More Fans For Hockey, Basketball Tourneys

The Minnesota State High School League is hoping to add additional opportunities for basketball and hockey fans to attend Minnesota State High School League State Tournaments this year. The league sent out an announcement quickly following Minnesota Governor Tim Walz' announcement that increased attendance for indoor facilities would begin on April 1st.

“Our League has worked and will continue to work actively with our high schools and major sports venues to provide safe experiences for students and their fans. This dramatic increase has great potential to offer more spectators a chance to take part in these amazing events” said MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said in a statement.

“This year has been filled with challenges, yet our students, coaches and administrators remain resilient and have been amazing in their commitment, flexibility and partnership. It is great to see our state opening up even more!”

The league says while plans are adjusted the priority will be to "increase access for those spectators closest to the participants and schools participating in the tournament."

Previously, the MSHSL announced attendance would be capped at 250 spectators for the state tournaments. The boys and girls basketball state tournaments are held at Target Center in Minneapolis, while both of the hockey tournaments are held at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

Unfortunately, most winter sports tournaments will be done by April 1st's potential attendance increase. The state dance tournament takes place Saturday, boys swimming/diving on March 20th and wrestling and gymnastics end on March 27th.