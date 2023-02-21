MSHSL: Game On For Girls Hockey Tourney Despite Weather

The Minnesota State High School League is planning to hold the girls hockey state tournament this week in the Twin Cities despite weather forecasts predicting as much as two feet of snow from Tuesday night to Friday morning.

The MSHSL Website offered an update late Monday afternoon:

The Minnesota State High School Girls Hockey and Gymnastics State Tournaments for this week are expected to take place as scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to watch the weather and make travel plans accordingly. We look forward to hosting two great tournaments.

Please purchase your MSHSL State Tournament tickets for Girls Hockey and Girls Gymnastics online once you have confirmed your travel to these events. Tickets for Minnesota State High School League State Tournaments held at the Xcel Energy Center and Roy Wilkins Auditorium are non-refundable. All tickets for these two events are general admission, prices do not change and seating is first come, first served. Tickets can be purchased online at any time before or during the tournament.

Please exercise caution and stay safe.