MN Wild “Learn To Play” Camp Coming To Sartell

The Minnesota Wild is bringing its "Little Wild Learn To Play" program to Sartell this fall. The program will visit Bernick's Arena from September 13th to October 4th.

The program, which is entering its eighth year, is geared toward boys and girls hockey players who are ready to try hockey for the first time and is open to kids from five to eight years old as of September 1st, 2021.

Participants will receive four one-hour on ice sessions led by the Minnesota Hockey American Development Model team. In addition, the kids will receive a full set of CCM hockey equipment.

Kids who do not have previous skating experience are "strongly encouraged" to take skating lessons before camp begins.

The cost of the four week camp is $145 plus a processing fee that brings the total to about $150. Registrations are currently capped at 60 kids per location but that number is subject to change based on guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The "Little Wild Learn To Play" camps can only be attended once and the team's website cautions that those who are caught violating the rule will not be allowed to participate and parents will not have their registration fee refunded.

Registration for the camp is open now and space is still available for the Sartell dates. There are 20 dates total with Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Plymouth and Shakopee already putting potential campers on a waiting list.

The Minnesota Wild organization is no stranger to Central Minnesota, last visiting Bernick's Arena in 2020 as part of the team's "Youth Hockey Spotlight" series.