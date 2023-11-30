MN Police Department Trolls The Internet With 2023 ‘Spotify’ Playlist

Minnesota police departments and social media. It's been an interesting couple of years, one Minnesota police department, Wyoming, MN, always brings it on April Fool's Day, but South St. Paul just took online trolling to another level with their message within a photo. South St. Paul doesn't mess around!

Ever wonder what's playing in the squad cars? Here's our wrapped!

The post, which looks like the top songs you streamed on Spotify for the year, spells out a warning for Minnesotans driving through South St. Paul. Can you figure out what that message is? I'll give you a hint, read the song titles in order. I helped you out below if you can't see the photo very well.

Don't

Cry Me A River

If

You

Lose

Your

drivers license

Stop

Breaking The Law

I don't think it gets any clearer than that.

Driving in Minnesota without a valid license is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and or jail time. According to Minnesota Statute 171.02

Except when expressly exempted, a person shall not drive a motor vehicle upon a street or highway in this state unless the person has a valid license under this chapter for the type or class of vehicle being driven.

Driving without a valid license seems to be an ongoing problem throughout Minnesota as multiple agencies report on the problem, or post about the problem on their social media feeds.

The best thing you can do is not drive on a suspended or canceled license.

