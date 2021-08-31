MN Historical Society Reinstates Indoor Face Mask Requirement

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Historical Society is reinstating an Indoor Face Mask Requirement.

The requirement is regardless of vaccination status, at all indoor historic sites, museums and spaces beginning Wednesday.

The face mask requirement applies to all guests in addition to staff, volunteers, interns, contractors and vendors, both COVID-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The face mask is required to cover the nose and mouth.

Free masks are available at the entrance to historic sites, museums and offices.