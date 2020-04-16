Minnesota Historical Sites Will Stay Closed Through June

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Historical Society will keep all its sites and museums closed through the end of June. They've also announced a partial furlough of staff.

This is in response to ongoing concerns over COVID-19 and maintaining recommended social distancing practices.

The Minnesota Historical Society is furloughing 274 staff starting May 1st through June 30th. This represents just under half of their workforce. All staff will be paid through the end of April.

They earlier had announced hiring and spending freezes.