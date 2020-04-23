FIFTY STATES OF FRIGHT SERIES ON QUIBI

Have you heard of Quibi? It's a new streaming service designed for cellphones, that features episodes of 10 minutes or less; so if you get to work early; or you have to 'kill' some time waiting for a doctors appointment (pun intended)...you might just want to get this streaming service.

THE "50 States of Fright” horror series, tells frightening stories of urban legends from each state in the country.

Getty Images for Quibi

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MEET OUR MINNESOTA FILM MAKERS; ADAM AND BRIAN

Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, originally from Woodbury, Minnesota, wrote and directed the episode "Gray Cloud Island." You can watch the trailer for it below.

Adam and Brian now live in LA, and I'll be interviewing them this Friday and will let you know more about their amazing journey into film making.