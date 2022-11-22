MN Exporters Set Record

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s exporters had a record-setting third quarter.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota’s exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods hit a record-setting $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Governor Walz explained the growth:

Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to produce high-demand goods and drive Minnesota’s economy forward on the global stage. Minnesota’s record-setting exports reflect what we already know: Minnesota is filled with world-class growers, problem-solvers, and innovators who are rising to meet global demand. We will continue to invest directly in communities and businesses across the state to build on this historic economic growth.

Leading the way – mineral oil and fuel surged 188-percent, cereals grew 315-percent and exports of vehicles shot up 44-percent.

Gabrielle Gerbaud, Executive Director of the Minnesota Trade Office, has just returned from an overseas trade mission.

We are thrilled to see Minnesota businesses resuming their global expansion and outreach efforts. Minnesota is again hosting booths at selected major international trade shows. Just last week, we were at the Medica trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany. We invite Minnesota companies to contact us to learn more about Medica, as well as other export development opportunities.

In total, Minnesota exports outpaced this time last year by $1.6 billion.