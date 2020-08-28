Misinformation, Police Mistrust Stir Unrest in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Some activists in Minneapolis say the unrest that resulted in 130 arrests and left businesses damaged show the community is on edge.

Wednesday's unrest started after a Black man killed himself in a downtown retail area, but there were initial rumors that it was a police shooting.

With tensions and anger running high since the May 25 death of George Floyd, some activists say community members are mobilizing more quickly as incidents occur _ refusing to wait for explanations from a Police Department they don't trust.

But other activists say the damage that resulted was due to opportunists who wanted to commit crimes.