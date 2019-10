The St. Cloud Blizzard fell 5-3 to the Minot Minotauros for the second consecutive game on Saturday.

Jack Suchy, Luke Aquaro, and Ryan Green each netted one for the Blizzard. Britt League made 35 saves and let in five goals.

The Blizzard fall to 3-8 and will return to the Granite City on Friday to host the Bismarck Bobcats in a two-game series.