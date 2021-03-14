Lumberjacks Wax WarHawks 5-1

ST. CLOUD -- The Granite City Lumberjacks showed no mercy to the visiting Willmar WarHawks on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks scored the only goal of the first period to take an early 1-0 lead over the WarHawks. Willmar rallied in the second period, scoring their first to tie things up 1-1.

Granite City answered with their second goal of the day, ending the middle frame up 2-1. The Lumberjacks put it away in the third, hammering in three more goals to win it 5-1.

Braeden Bartoo, Nicholas Richert, Brett Reed, Matthew Metsa, and Hanson O'Leary each netted one for Granite City. Bailey Huber made 30 saves and allowed one goal in the win.

The Lumberjacks improve to 22-8 and will travel to Alexandria on Sunday to close out the weekend against the Blizzard. Puck-drop is set for 7:10 p.m.