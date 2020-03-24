Minnesota’s Count of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Rises to 262

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has risen to rose to 262, an increase of 27 cases from Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 15 patients are currently hospitalized out of a total of 21 since the pandemic reached the state. There have been no additional deaths since one reported last weekend.

Eighty-eight people who had been isolated no longer need to be.

In the tri-county area there are no new confirmed cases with Stearns County still at five, and Benton and Sherburne counties still with one each.

The department is expected to provide further details at its daily briefing Tuesday afternoon, which will be joined by Gov. Tim Walz, who is self-quarantining after a member of his security detail tested positive.