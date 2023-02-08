A SPECIAL BOY GETS A SPECIAL GIFT

Devin Dee, an 8-year-old boy from St. Louis Park, is a kid that has overcome incredible obstacles in his life; including having a diagnosis of Oppositional Defiant Disorder, or ODD, that affects the way he reacts to daily situations.

Mark says his great, great-nephew is very athletic and has recently found that he loves playing basketball; playing defense, and shooting the ball. Devin also happens to be a huge Vikings fan and the game of football in general. That's why this story is so special.

THE THEILEN FOUNDATION'S SPECIAL GIFT

Adam Thielen said, "He's shown a lot of perseverance around what he's gone through."

The exciting news is that the Theilen Foundation had a pair of Super Bowl LVII tickets they wanted to give away, and Adam and Caitlin really wanted to give the tickets to a child receiving mental health care, which showed great strides. After reading about Devin and his Great Uncle Mark, who is his caregiver, they felt that the Uncle/Nephew pair were the best candidates to receive the incredible gift.

Last month, Adam and Caitlin sent a special video message to Devin and Mark, along with a Vikings gift bag, that contained a Thielen jersey, a teddy bear for his brother, SKOL sleeves, and a few other things....two almost life-size tickets to the Super Bowl. Watch the video below to learn more about the story.

Adam Thielen said, "A lot of the stuff we do at the foundation is around trying to help people that are doing whatever it takes to get out of a situation that they're in. You could tell that between him and his uncle, they're really doing what it takes to get out of a tough situation and try to be the best version of themselves."

