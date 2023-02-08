Minnesota Twins Will Bring Back Unique Fun for 2 Days this Summer

How many times have you seen those movies where they're hitting golf balls off a roof, or up high on a hill and thought I'd like to do that? Yes, you can have an experience similar to that at a place such as Top Golf. But wouldn't it be even cooler if you were hitting golf balls from a top tier deck at the Minnesota Twins Stadium?

Get our free mobile app

Here's you chance. Minnesota Twins announced they are bringing Upper Deck Golf to the stadium for two days, June 9 and June 10.

Play an epic round of golf inside Target Field! Upper Deck Golf is a once in a lifetime golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country! Enjoy a VIP experience while hitting tee shots from the upper deck throughout the stadium, down to custom greens on the field below.

You can also up the experience by joining in on the many different challenges such as a driving, chipping and putting challenge. All for a chance at winning tickets and prizes. Standard Tee Times are available as well as VIP Tee Times, but like everything there's a but.

Get our free mobile app

This event will for sure sell out and you can't book your tee time yet. You can however join a waitlist and hopefully get in on this fun and unique experience. But hey, if you ever wanted to do this at another stadium, they have a few of these events at other stadiums including in Seattle, St. Louis, Denver, New York, Los Angeles and more. See all about it HERE.

8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching the Super Bowl Apps or food we enjoy in Minnesota when watching football and more specifically during the Super Bowl

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud