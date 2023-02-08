Minnesota Twins Will Bring Back Unique Fun for 2 Days this Summer

Minnesota Twins Will Bring Back Unique Fun for 2 Days this Summer

Photo by Klemens Köpfle on Unsplash

How many times have you seen those movies where they're hitting golf balls off a roof, or up high on a hill and thought I'd like to do that? Yes, you can have an experience similar to that at a place such as Top Golf. But wouldn't it be even cooler if you were hitting golf balls from a top tier deck at the Minnesota Twins Stadium?

Get our free mobile app

Here's you chance. Minnesota Twins announced they are bringing Upper Deck Golf to the stadium for two days, June 9 and June 10.



Upper Deck Golfing on their site

Play an epic round of golf inside Target Field! Upper Deck Golf is a once in a lifetime golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country! Enjoy a VIP experience while hitting tee shots from the upper deck throughout the stadium, down to custom greens on the field below.

You can also up the experience by joining in on the many different challenges such as a driving, chipping and putting challenge. All for a chance at winning tickets and prizes. Standard Tee Times are available as well as VIP Tee Times, but like everything there's a but.

Get our free mobile app

This event will for sure sell out and you can't book your tee time yet. You can however join a waitlist and hopefully get in on this fun and unique experience. But hey, if you ever wanted to do this at another stadium, they have a few of these events at other stadiums including in Seattle, St. Louis, Denver, New York, Los Angeles and more. See all about it HERE.

8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching the Super Bowl

Apps or food we enjoy in Minnesota when watching football and more specifically during the Super Bowl

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

 

 

Filed Under: golfing at Target field, Minnesota Twins stadium experience, Target Field golf, Upper Deck Golf at Target Field, upper deck golfing in Minnesota
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Minnesota Twins, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON