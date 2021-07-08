I've always found it incredibly disturbing that native American women homicide rates are so incredibly high, and it seems like nothing has been done about it. How can we as a country, in this day and age, not have addressed this issue by now? Seriously? Women are still so obviously under appreciated when it comes to violence.

According to an article I read recently at mprnews.org, homicide rates were 7 times higher for native American women than for white women.

MINNESOTA IS STEPPING UP

Minnesota has just passed the nations very first state office that focuses on missing and murdered Native Americans. The same bill is funding a new task force on missing and murdered African American Women; both long, long overdue.

It's amazing and appalling to me that many of these deaths' were automatically assumed suicides, when; if the facts had a chance to be presented, we could have learned the real life stories of what happened to these women. Now; maybe we can begin to understand the crimes and do something about it.

The cost for the new program is approximately a million dollars over two years, and will have a staff director with three additional employees. It's a start. Because of this, they are hoping that data collection will open up, and encourage other states to do the same thing all across the country.

I'm hoping that they will be able to open up past cases, and find out what really happened to loved ones; and that by digging in and finding out who is responsible for their deaths, that these people will have to face what should have been coming to them long ago.

