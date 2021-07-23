Minnesota State High School League Searching For Officials

The Minnesota State High School League is holding an Officiating Recruitment Forum on July 28th as they continue to search for officials for the upcoming high school year.

Officials are needed across all sports including Adapted Floor Hockey, Adapted Soccer, Adapted Softball, Baseball, Basketball, Dance Team, Football, Girls Gymnastics, Hockey, Lacrosse Boys, Lacrosse Girls, Soccer, Softball Girls, Swimming and Diving, Synchronized Swimming Girls, Track and Field, Volleyball Girls, and Wrestling.

Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan is also an official. He says some sports have to be spread out over a number of days so the same officials can work all the games.

"For example in dance, the section meets have to be split between two weekends in order to have enough qualified officials to run all the section meets," Keenan said. "We couldn't hold the section championships on the same day like other sports.

"We are constantly looking for track and field starters that understand the rules and understand how to run meets," Keenan said.

He added that the biggest areas of need in this region are soccer and lacrosse officials and said that some lacrosse officials have never played the sport but display a willingness to learn.

"I can guarantee you if you are willing to hard at it and put a little time into it to learn the rules, that you'll be officiating a lot of games very quickly," Keenan said.

The online forum is set for July 28th from 6-7 p.m. Registration is available through Monday at THIS LINK.