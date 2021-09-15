Minnesota State High School Football Rankings

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 15, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sportswriters:

Class 6A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Lakeville South (3)(2-0)482
2. Eden Prairie (2)(2-0)471
3. St. Michael-Albertville(2-0)393
4. Rosemount(2-0)354
5. Wayzata(2-0)315
6. Shakopee(2-0)256
7. Maple Grove(2-0)207
8. Minnetonka(2-0)10NR
9. Stillwater(2-0)6NR
(tie) Woodbury(2-0)6NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeville North 5, Farmington 3.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mankato West (4)(2-0)581
2. Moorhead (2)(2-0)512
3. Andover(2-0)494
4. Spring Lake Park(2-0)40T5
5. St. Thomas Academy(2-0)35T5
6. Mahtomedi(2-0)247
7. Rogers(2-0)1710
8. Chaska(2-0)168
9. Elk River(1-1)153
(tie) Rochester Mayo(2-0)15NR

Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Chanhassen 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Hutchinson (7)(3-0)701
2. Becker(2-0)632
3. Kasson-Mantorville(2-0)56T3
4. Rocori(2-1)435
5. Mound-Westonka(2-0)387
6. Fridley(1-1)208
7. Winona(1-1)19T4
8. SMB-Wolfpack(2-0)17T10
9. Stewartville(2-0)11NR
10. Orono(1-1)9NR
(tie) Faribault(2-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Columbia Heights 7, Holy Angels 5, Jordan 5, Willmar 5, Hermantown 3, Cloquet 3, Simley 2.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Pierz (5)(2-0)642
2. Annandale (1)(2-0)63T3
3. Cannon Falls(2-0)53T3
4. Lake City(2-0)445
5. Litchfield(2-0)36T7
6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton(2-0)326
7. Fairmont(2-0)24T9
8. Albany(1-1)191
9. Waseca(2-0)15T7
10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville(2-0)13T9

Others receiving votes: Milaca 10, Dassel-Cokato 6, Perham 5, Aitkin 1.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Blooming Prairie (5)(2-0)501
2. Blue Earth Area(2-0)433
3. Pipestone(2-0)404
4. Redwood Valley(2-0)316
5. Kimball(2-0)26T8
6. Minneapolis North(1-1)172
7. Caledonia(1-1)147
8. West Central Ashby(2-0)12T8
9. Goodhue(2-0)11NR
10. Pelican Rapids(2-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Maple River 6, Paynesville 4, Royalton 3, Triton 3.

Class A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mahnomen-Waubun (4)(2-0)401
2. Murray County Central(2-0)342
3. Minneota(2-0)323
4. Browerville-Eagle Valley(2-0)264
5. BOLD(2-0)22T5
6. Dawson-Boyd(2-0)21T5
7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop(2-0)147
8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton(2-0)9T8
(tie) Polk County West(2-0)9NR
10. Pine River-Backus(2-0)5T10

Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 4, Randolph 2, Ada-Borup 2.

Class 9-MAN
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mountain Lake Area (5)(2-0)581
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl(2-0)473
3. Verndale (1)(2-0)38T4
4. Spring Grove(1-0)362
5. Lanesboro(2-0)32T4
6. Hills-Beaver Creek(2-0)246
7. Win-E-Mac(2-0)229
8. Hancock(2-0)148
9. Blackduck(2-0)11NR
(tie) Edgerton(2-0)1110

Others receiving votes: Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 7, Fertile-Beltrami 6, LeRoy-Ostrander 6, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Renville County West 3, Nevis 2, NCE-UH 1.

