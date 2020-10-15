Minnesota Senate Easily Passes Long-Delayed Bonding Bill

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Senate has passed a nearly $1.9 billion public works construction package, a day after the House finally broke months of partisan stalemate and approved the bill.

The package, known as a bonding bill, is the biggest piece of unfinished business left over from the 2020 regular session.

The Senate voted 64-3 Thursday to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

Twenty-five House Republicans crossed over Wednesday night to join the House Democratic majority and pass it 100-34.

The sponsor says the bill will fund needed infrastructure projects and create jobs across the state.