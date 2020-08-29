Minnesota Sees Single Day Jump of 1,032 COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,032 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths from Friday.

The cumulative totals are now 74,257 and 1,814 respectfully. Locally, Stearns County added 22 cases, Benton County added 13, and Sherburne County added 12.

Currently, there are 313 people in the hospital, up 12 from the day before, and 134 patients in the ICU which is down three.

Health officials say over 66,000 people have now recovered from the virus. Over 1,460,000 tests have been run in Minnesota so far.